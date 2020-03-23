Mormons chided for airport welcoming of missionaries

Romney has put himself in quarantine because he sat next to Kentucky Sen. Rand Paul, who tested positive for COVID-19.

For most people, coronavirus causes only mild or moderate symptoms, such as fever and cough. For some, especially older adults and people with existing health problems, it can cause more severe illness, including pneumonia. The vast majority of people recover.

The missionaries who arrived at the airport were returning early on chartered flights from missions that last up to two years. Thousands more missionaries are expected to return from abroad in the coming days and weeks after the Utah-based faith said Friday it was bringing home an unspecified but “substantial" number of missionaries.

Utah Gov. Gary Herbert called the airport event “dangerous” in a tweet and Lt. Gov. Spencer Cox said he was “really disappointed in the behavior we saw from missionary families at the SLC airport tonight.”

“I get it, I’ve been there (and still have a child serving), but this is unacceptable. In a time of shared sacrifice, we must do better to save lives,” said Cox, a member of the faith widely known as the Mormon church, as are Romney and Hebert.

Rep. John Curtis tweeted a video of the gathering with the caption, “Watch the below video for what NOT to do."