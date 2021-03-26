Romney gets JFK Profile in Courage Award for impeachment vote

BOSTON (AP) — U.S. Sen. Mitt Romney was named the recipient of the John F. Kennedy Profile in Courage Award on Friday for splitting with his party and becoming the only Republican to vote to convict former President Donald Trump during his first impeachment trial.

The award was created by the family of the late president to honor public figures who risk their careers by embracing unpopular positions for the greater good, and is named after Kennedy's 1957 Pulitzer Prize-winning book, "Profiles in Courage."

"Senator Romney's commitment to our Constitution makes him a worthy successor to the senators who inspired my father to write 'Profiles in Courage,' " Kennedy's daughter, Caroline Kennedy, said in a statement from the JFK Library Foundation. "He reminds us that our Democracy depends on the courage, conscience and character of our elected officials."

Romney, 74, said he is inspired by the memory of his late father, George Romney, an automotive executive and governor of Michigan.