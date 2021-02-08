Ruling keeps Ronaldo hush-money case with US judge in Nevada

Stovall acknowledges she received money not to talk about meeting Ronaldo at a Las Vegas nightclub in 2009 and going with him and other people to his hotel suite where she alleges he sexually assaulted her in a bedroom. She was 25 at the time. He was 24.

Mayorga went public with the account in a lawsuit filed by Stovall in Nevada state court in September 2018. The case was moved to federal court a few months later.

Mayorga alleges that Ronaldo or his associates violated the confidentiality agreement by allowing reports of it to appear in European publications in 2017.

Ronaldo, 36, is Portuguese and is one of the richest athletes in the world. He plays in Italy for the Turin-based soccer club Juventus and captains his home country’s national team.

Through his lawyers, he has maintained sex with Mayorga was consensual.

His attorneys have said that media reports about the 2009 encounter were based on electronic data that was illegally hacked, stolen and sold by cyber criminals.

Christiansen has said they believe documents have been altered, and complain that Mayorga’s lawsuit damages Ronaldo’s reputation.