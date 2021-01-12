Rural Nevada GOP official's letter draws calls for FBI probe

LAS VEGAS (AP) — Nevada’s two U.S. senators have joined calls for an investigation of comments by the Republican Party chairman in rural Nye County that they warn could incite violence and insurrection against elected officials.

Sens. Catherine Cortez Masto and Jacky Rosen, both Democrats, said in a Monday letter to FBI Director Christopher Wray that county GOP chief Chris Zimmerman’s open letter “denies basic facts about the 2020 election and falsely claims that President (Donald) Trump — not President-elect (Joe) Biden — will be inaugurated” on Jan. 20.

“We are urging that the threats described in this letter be taken seriously,” the senators said after pointing to the storming of the U.S. Capitol last week Trump loyalists, and the deaths of six people.

“The letter describes being in a ‘battle for our republic’ and ends by saying that, ‘It’s 1776 all over again!’ ” the letter to Wray said.

Zimmerman did not immediately respond Tuesday to an email request for comment.

“Let me be clear: Trump will be president for another four years," he wrote in the unsigned Friday letter posted on the party website and the internet. “Biden will not be president.”