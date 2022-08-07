 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Russell, Scully, Nichols die; 'Batgirl' won't be completed; baseball's trade deadline | Hot off the Wire podcast

In this bonus episode of Hot off the Wire, we look back at some of the top headlines from the week in the world of sports and entertainment.

There were several deaths of note this week, including NBA legend Bill Russell, Hall of Fame baseball broadcaster Vin Scully, and Nichelle Nichols, who starred as Uhura on Star Trek.

Warner Bros. decided to pull the plug on the movie “Batgirl” after spending $90 million.

Ellen Pompeo is reducing her role on Grey’s Anatomy.

The future of Browns quarterback Deshaun Watson is in question.

And players were changing jerseys during a busy few final days before baseball’s trade deadline.

—Content provided by The Associated Press. Material compiled and narrated by Terry Lipshetz, senior producer for Lee Enterprises

