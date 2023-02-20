Here's a look at trending topics for today, Feb. 20.
Russell Westbrook
From the start of speculation earlier this month that Russell Westbrook might join the Clippers, the potential fit was not obvious.
Yet Westbrook is joining the Clippers anyway, with the guard set to sign after securing a buyout from Utah, where the Lakers traded him, and clearing waivers, according to a person with knowledge of the situation not authorized to speak publicly on the matter — a move that is years in the making as the Clippers try, yet again, to fill what they view as a lead-ballhandler void by signing a past star who will arrive with questions about his effectiveness to recapture his past form.
One day after the NBA's trade deadline closed Feb. 9, Lawrence Frank, the Clippers' president of basketball operations, laid out criteria for effective guard play, one that included enough of a shooting threat to space out opposing defenses, a decided Westbrook shortcoming.
Bad Bunny
Kendall Jenner and Bad Bunny are "spending time together".
The 27-year-old model and the 28-year-old music star have been romantically linked to each other in recent weeks, and a source close to the situation has now confirmed that Kendall "likes him and is having fun".
The insider told PEOPLE: "Kendall recently started hanging out with him. They were introduced by friends. He moved to L.A. a few weeks ago and bought a house.
"She likes him and is having fun. He is different from guys that she dated in the past. He is very charming."
The brunette beauty and the 'Mia' hitmaker were recently spotted together at a restaurant in Los Angeles, where they were joined by Justin and Hailey Bieber.
Don Lemon
Amid ongoing criticism over his comments about Republican presidential candidate Nikki Haley, Don Lemon was absent Monday from “CNN This Morning.” Co-host Poppy Harlow told viewers that “Don has the day off.”
Lemon has not been on the air since Thursday, when during a discussion on “CNN This Morning” about the ages of politicians he said that the 51-year-old Haley was not “in her prime.” A woman, he said, was considered in her prime "in her 20s, 30s and maybe her 40s.”
Challenged by Harlow, Lemon added: “Don’t shoot the messenger, I’m just saying what the facts are.”
Lemon has since apologized, but he has been widely condemned, including by CNN CEO Chris Licht.
Washington's birthday
Biden/Kyiv
This morning's top headlines: Monday, Feb. 20
President Joe Biden made an unannounced visit Monday to Ukraine to meet with President Volodymyr Zelenskyy, a gesture of solidarity that comes days before the one-year anniversary of Russia's invasion of the country.
A delegation of U.S. lawmakers has met with the head of Taiwan’s legislature as part of a five-day visit to the self-ruled island that comes as U.S.-China relations remain tense after weeks of trading accusations over a spy balloon. The delegation includes Reps. Ro Khanna of California, Tony Gonzales of Texas, Jake Auchincloss of Massachusetts and Jonathan Jackson of Illinois. They are expected to meet President Tsai Ing-wen as well as business people. Khanna, a Democrat who represents Silicon Valley, said he was in Taiwan to learn about the island’s role in the semiconductor industry. He addressed the implicit threat facing their visit, as China opposes any form of exchange between Taiwan and foreign governments.
Transportation Secretary Pete Buttigieg is warning the CEO of Norfolk Southern that the freight rail company must “demonstrate unequivocal support for the people” of East Palestine, Ohio, and surrounding areas. A fiery train derailment led to the release of chemicals and has residents expressing concerns about their health. In a letter Sunday, Buttigieg also criticized the rail company for lobbying in the past against safety measures. Ohio Gov. Mike DeWine said Friday that the chemicals that spilled into the Ohio River are no longer a risk. But people in the community say they have constant headaches and irritated eyes.
Well-wishes and fond remembrances for former President Jimmy Carter were pouring in a day after he entered hospice care at his home in Georgia. Among those paying homage Sunday was his niece, who noted the legacy of the 39th president at the small Baptist church in Plains, Georgia, where Carter taught Sunday school for decades. Kim Fuller says she doesn't know who will continue his legacy. In Atlanta, people arrived at The Carter Center to reflect on Carter's life. James Culbertson drove his sons an hour to pay their respects. He also wanted to teach them “a little bit about how great a humanitarian he was, especially in the later stages of his life.”
Last year saw a record number of guns intercepted at airport checkpoints across the country. The numbers have been steadily climbing and hit 6,542. The Transportation Safety Administration head says this is a reflection of what's going on in society and “there are more people carrying firearms.” Experts don’t think it's an epidemic of would-be hijackers. Nearly everyone caught claims to have forgotten they had their gun with them. But experts emphasize the danger even one gun can pose in the wrong hands on a plane or at a checkpoint. The top 10 list for gun interceptions is Dallas, Austin and Houston in Texas; three airports in Florida; Nashville, Tennessee; Atlanta; Phoenix; and Denver.
Authorities say a Catholic bishop in Southern California has been shot and killed just blocks from a church, stunning the Los Angeles religious community. The Los Angeles County Sheriff's Department says detectives are treating the death of Bishop David O'Connell as a homicide. Authorities have not said whether the bishop was targeted in the shooting. O'Connell was found suffering from a gunshot wound in Hacienda Heights, an unincorporated community about 20 miles east of downtown Los Angeles. Los Angeles Archbishop José H. Gomez confirmed the death. O’Connell was a priest and later a bishop in the city for 45 years.
Richard Belzer, who played one of TV’s most indelible detectives as John Munch in “Homicide: Life on the Street” and “Law & Order: SVU,” has died. The long-time stand-up comic was 78. Belzer's friend says he died Sunday at his home in southern France. The actor Henry Winkler, Belzer’s cousin, tweeted “Rest in peace Richard.” For more than two decades and across 10 series — including appearances on “30 Rock” and “Arrested Development” — Belzer played a wise-cracking homicide detective prone to conspiracy theories. John Munch, the character he played, became one of the longest running on television.
Phase five of the Marvel Cinematic Universe may have gotten off to a rocky start, but Ant-Man is bigger than ever at the box office. “Ant-Man and the Wasp: Quantumania” opened with $104 million in domestic ticket sales, according to studio estimates Sunday, easily surpassing the box-office debuts of the previous two Ant-Man films. It’s easily the largest opening of the year so far, even though critics and audiences have given the film low scores. With $2.243 billion globally, James Cameron’s sci-fi sequel “Avatar: The Way of Water” has now just surpassed “Titanic” as the third-highest grossing film ever.
Ricky Stenhouse Jr. won the Daytona 500 in double overtime and under caution Sunday night in the longest running of “The Great American Race.” The two overtimes pushed the 65th running of the race to a record 212 laps — 12 laps beyond the scheduled distance. Stenhouse’s win in a Chevrolet for JTG Daugherty Racing was the third of his career. His only other victories came in 2017 — at Talladega and the summer race at Daytona. His race team is partially owned by former NBA player Brad Daugherty.
Jayson Tatum put on a record-setting show, and made Giannis Antetokounmpo look like a genius. Tatum scored an All-Star Game-record 55 points, and Team Giannis ended LeBron James’ hold on All-Star captain supremacy by beating Team LeBron 184-175 in the NBA’s annual showcase exhibition game Game on Sunday night. Tatum had 27 of his points in the third quarter, another All-Star Game record for any period. He was the first pick by Antetokounmpo in the starters’ portion of the All-Star draft, and in the end, that pick proved to absolutely be the right one.