Russia pounds key Ukraine port; ex-jail officer dead after manhunt; Warhol's 'Marilyn' nabs $195M

TODAY'S WEATHER
Multiple severe storm threats across the country as the South and Southwest deal with hot temperatures and fire threats. CNN meteorologist Pedram Javaheri has the forecast.
TOP STORIES
Authorities say a former Alabama jail official has died and the murder suspect she is accused of helping escape from custody has been apprehended in Indiana after more than a week on the run. The two fugitives were caught Monday in Evansville, Indiana, after U.S. Marshals pursued their vehicle and then crashed into it. Officials say Casey White surrendered and Vicky White shot herself, and was taken to a hospital. The two are not related. Vanderburgh County Coroner Steve Lockyear said White died from her injuries. The arrests ended a nationwide manhunt that began April 29.
Ukrainian officials say Russian forces have pounded away at the vital port of Odesa, as part of an apparent effort to disrupt supply lines and weapons shipments. On the other end of the southern coast, they hammered a steel plant where Ukrainian fighters are preventing Moscow’s full control of another critical port. Days after the dramatic rescue of what some officials said were the last civilians trapped at the plant in Mariupol, authorities said about 100 were still believed to be in the network of underground tunnels. The strikes come as the grisly toll from battles continued to take shape, with the Ukrainians saying they found the bodies of 44 civilians in the rubble of a building in the northeast that was destroyed weeks ago.
Washington is seeking to portray a united front against Russia’s invasion of Ukraine. President Joe Biden has signed a bipartisan measure to reboot the World War II-era “lend-lease” program to bolster Kyiv and Eastern European allies. The signing comes as Congress is poised to unleash more resources to fight the war. The House could vote as soon as this week on a $40 billion military and humanitarian aid package for Ukraine. Defense Secretary Lloyd Austin and Secretary of State Antony Blinken are urging Congress to act before May 19, when the existing drawdown funds run out.
The top race in Tuesday’s primary elections in Nebraska and West Virginia is a heavily contested Republican primary for Nebraska governor. It features a Donald Trump-endorsed candidate who has been accused of groping multiple women. Voters in Nebraska will also be nominating candidates to replace a former congressman, Republican Jeff Fortenberry. He was convicted in March on charges he lied to federal authorities about an illegal campaign contribution he received from a Nigerian billionaire. In West Virginia, two incumbent congressmen are facing off in a Republican primary after redistricting cost the state a seat in the U.S. House.
Andy Warhol’s “Shot Sage Blue Marilyn” has sold for a cool $195 million. That makes the iconic portrait of actress Marilyn Monroe the most expensive work by a U.S. artist ever auctioned. The 1964 silkscreen image shows Monroe in vibrant close-up. Christie’s auction house in New York held the sale Monday. Christie’s said an unknown buyer made the purchase. When the auction was announced, they had estimated it could go for as much as $200 million. The Warhol piece has unseated the previous record-holder: another modern master, Jean-Michel Basquiat. His 1982 painting sold for a record $110.5 million at Sotheby’s in 2017.
Several hundred protesters are defying a countrywide 36-hour curfew in Sri Lanka, a day after widespread clashes left four dead and led to the prime minister's resignation. He and his brother, the president, are accused of dragging the island nation into its worst economic crisis in decades. Protesters occupied the entrance to President Gotabaya Rajapaksa’s office for the 32nd day Tuesday. They shouted slogans demanding that he follow his brother's lead and resign. For months, people have been forced to stand in long lines to buy essentials because a foreign exchange crisis has caused imports of everything from milk to fuel to plunge, spawning dire food shortages and rolling power cuts.
The namesake son of late dictator Ferdinand Marcos appears to have been elected Philippine president in an astonishing reversal of the 1986 “People Power” revolt that ousted his father. Marcos Jr. had more than 30.8 million votes in the unofficial results. His nearest challenger, Vice President Leni Robredo, had 14.7 million with most of the votes tabulated from Monday’s election. His running mate, Sara Duterte, also has a formidable lead in the vice presidential race. The alliance of the scions of two authoritarian leaders compounded worries of human rights activists. Marcos Jr. and Sara Duterte stuck to a battle cry of national unity during the campaign, even though their fathers’ presidencies opened some of the most turbulent divisions in the country’s history.
Schoolchildren in a northern New Mexico community that had been threatened by a wildfire are expected to resume in-person classes Tuesday. Meanwhile, residents on the fire’s northern edges remain under evacuation orders. The West Las Vegas School District had pivoted to remote learning until firefighters were able to get a better handle on the blaze that is the largest burning in the nation. Crews have been working feverishly to clear brush and stop the flames from burning more homes in the Rocky Mountain foothills. Other smaller wildfires were burning in New Mexico and Arizona in what’s been an early start to the season.
Las Vegas is being flooded with lore about organized crime after a second set of human remains emerged within a week from the depths of Lake Mead. The drought-stricken Colorado River reservoir is just a 30-minute drive from the notoriously mob-founded Strip. Former Mayor Oscar Goodman represented mob figures as a lawyer. He said Monday that there’s no telling what they’ll find in Lake Mead. Two paddle boarders from Henderson found bones Saturday on a newly surfaced sand bar. A week earlier, boaters spotted the decomposed body of a man in a rusted barrel. A University of Nevada, Las Vegas history professor says he'd bet that more bodies will be found as the lake level drops.
The rapper Young Thug is in Atlanta's Fulton County Jail, accused of co-founding a criminal street gang. The Atlanta rapper's real name is Jeffrey Lamar Williams. He was arrested at his home in Buckhead, an Atlanta neighborhood north of downtown. He's one of 28 people indicted Monday in Georgia on conspiracy to violate the state’s RICO act and street gang charges. The indictment says Young Thug is one of three founders of the Young Slime Life, a criminal street gang in Atlanta that's affiliated with the national Bloods gang. His first court appearance is set for 11:30 a.m. on Tuesday.
Former Michigan State basketball standout and NBA player Adreian Payne has died in a shooting. He was 31. The sheriff's office in Orange County, Florida said deputies responded to a shooting Monday morning when Payne was identified and taken to a hospital where he was pronounced dead. Lawrence Dority was present at the scene, according to the sherriff’s office. The 29-year-old Dority was arrested on a first-degree murder warrant after homicide detectives interviewed him. Payne played in 107 NBA games, averaging four points and three rebounds, over four seasons with the Atlanta Hawks, Minnesota Timberwolves and Orlando Magic.
MORNING LISTEN
Tornado season is here which has us thinking how people react to bad conditions. Kim Klockow-McClain from the University of Oklahoma studies how people respond to severe weather alerts, and joins us to discuss the risks of over-warning and how social media has impacted the communication of critical weather information.
IMAGE OF THE DAY
TODAY IN HISTORY
