Russia retaliates against Ukraine; 'Smile' repeats; Kanye West's Twitter, Instagram locked | Hot off the Wire podcast

Russia has unleashed a lethal barrage of strikes against multiple Ukrainian cities, smashing civilian targets including downtown Kyiv where at least eight people were killed. Russian President Vladimir Putin says the strikes on Ukraine on Monday came in response to Kyiv’s “terrorist” action, including an attack on a bridge to Crimea.
North Korea says its recent barrage of missile launches were the simulated use of its tactical battlefield nuclear weapons to “hit and wipe out” potential South Korean and U.S. targets. Its leader Kim Jong Un has signaled he would conduct more provocative tests.
Rising suicide rates among active service members have forced the Pentagon to review the military's mental health protocols. But many service members in crisis still fear coming forward and admitting they need help.
This year’s Nobel Prize in economic sciences has been awarded to U.S. Federal Reserve Chair Ben Bernanke and two other U.S.-based economists. Bernanke, Douglas W. Diamond and Philip H. Dybvig were recognized Monday for their research into the fallout from bank failures.
Chinese cities are imposing fresh lockdowns and travel restrictions after the number of new daily COVID-19 cases tripled during a weeklong holiday, ahead of a major Communist Party meeting in Beijing next week.
In sports, the Padres advanced to the NL Division Series, the Jets ran past the Dolphins, Kirk Cousins passed a test, the Cowboys won their fourth in a row, the Giants won in England and the Eagles remained perfect.
David O. Russell’s star-studded 1930s mystery “Amsterdam” flopped and the children’s book adaptation “Lyle, Lyle, Crocodile” debuted softly, allowing the horror thriller “Smile” to repeat atop the box office in U.S. and Canada theaters, according to studio estimates Sunday.
Kanye West’s Twitter and Instagram accounts have been locked because of antisemitic posts by the rapper, now known legally as Ye. Spokespersons for Twitter and Instagram parent Meta said on Sunday that Ye posted messages that violated their policies.
Florida residents have a long road toward reconstructing their homes following the destruction of Hurricane Ian.
Ketanji Brown Jackson said before the Supreme Court's term began that she was “ready to work.” The first Black woman on the high court and its newest justice made that clear during arguments in the opening cases this past week.
Phony socialite and convicted swindler Anna Sorokin has been released from U.S. immigration custody to house arrest in New York. It's the latest turn in a case that inspired the Netflix series “Inventing Anna.”
Watch Now: Popular videos from the past week you may have missed
Watch the intense moment Hurricane Ian’s eyewall passed over Pine Island, Florida, a doorbell camera captured the moment a cat is reunited with its owner, and more popular videos from the past week you may have missed.
Extreme Meteorologist Reed Timmer recorded as Hurricane Ian’s eyewall passed over Pine Island, Florida, on Sept. 28.
This is the emotional moment a cat owner was reunited with her lost cat, Oliver. Luckily a doorbell camera captured the whole thing.
The dust storm caused power to be lost by thousands around the state. Veuer’s Tony Spitz has the details.
His next flights didn’t go so well. Veuer’s Tony Spitz has the details.
This series of videos shows how quickly Hurricane Ian’s storm surge led to flooding in parts of Florida.
This is the moment a Swedish MEP cut her hair in the European Parliament to show solidarity with anti-government protesters in Iran.
Sometimes there’s nothing more horrifying than hairy tarantulas, but that's not going to stop these Cambodians from eating them.
Weeks after being separated, a woman and her dog are reunited in the Ukrainian city of Kherson. Yair Ben-Dor has the story.
Nature showed off in the UK and someone was savvy enough to capture it. Buzz60’s Maria Mercedes Galuppo has the story.
The world's largest corn maze is celebrating the 60th anniversary of famous fictional secret service agent James Bond.