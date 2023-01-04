Russia says cell phones led to deadly attack; Bills' Hamlin remains in critical condition; McCarthy won't back down | Hot off the Wire podcast

On this updated version of Hot off the Wire:

» The Russian military says unauthorized use of cell phones by Russian soldiers led to a deadly Ukrainian rocket attack on the facility where they were stationed. It raised the death toll from the weekend attack to 89. Gen. Lt. Sergei Sevryukov said in a statement late Tuesday that phone signals allowed Kyiv’s forces to “determine the coordinates of the location of military personnel” and launch a strike.

» The NFL and its fans are rallying in support of Buffalo Bills safety Damar Hamlin, who remains in critical condition at a Cincinnati hospital after going into cardiac arrest on the field.

» House Republicans will open the second day of the new Congress much like the first: leader Kevin McCarthy trying to become House speaker. McCarthy says there’s no scenario in which he’ll drop his bid.

» U.S. health officials have finalized a rule change that broadens availability of abortion pills to many more pharmacies, including large chains and mail-order companies.

» The Mega Millions jackpot increased to an estimated $940 million after another drawing resulted in plenty of losers but not a single grand prize winner.

» The Indiana State Police announced Tuesday that on Dec. 15, a trooper stopped a white Hyundai Elantra on Interstate 70 for following too closely. A body camera worn by the trooper appeared to show Bryan Kohberger, a suspect in the killings of Idaho students, in the driver's seat, the police said.

» In sports, Bills safety Damar Hamlin remains hospitalized, the Celtics were embarrassed in Oklahoma City, the Bucks got an historic performance from their marquee player, and a long NHL win streak came to an end.

From the original version of Hot off the Wire:

» Republican leader Kevin McCarthy is falling far short in voting to become House speaker. House Republicans fell into a tangle on the opening day of the new Congress, refusing to elect McCarthy by more than a dozen votes in two rounds.

» The NFL has informed the Bills and Bengals their suspended game will not be resumed this week while the Week 18 schedule remains unchanged. The game was suspended Monday night in the first quarter when Bills safety Damar Hamlin suffered cardiac arrest.

» Frank James, who opened fire and wounded 10 passengers on a Brooklyn subway train last year, has pleaded guilty to federal terrorism charges.

» The New York Police Department says a man accused of attacking police with a machete near Times Square on New Year’s Eve, injuring two officers, has been arrested on charges of attempting to murder officers.

» U.S. authorities say two men have been arrested and charged with vandalizing electrical substations in Washington state, attacks that left thousands without power over the holidays.

» Jeremy Renner suffered blunt chest trauma and orthopedic injuries in a snow plow accident in Reno, Nevada, on Sunday, a representative for the actor said Monday, and remains in critical but stable condition after undergoing surgery.

» Tens of thousands of people have filed by Pope Emeritus Benedict XVI’s body as it lies in state in St. Peter's Basilica.

» Police say a hit-and-run driver rear-ended a sport utility vehicle and sent it crashing into a New York City restaurant, injuring 22 people.

» CES, the annual tech industry event formerly known as the Consumer Electronics Show, is returning to Las Vegas this week with the hope that it looks more like it did before the coronavirus pandemic.