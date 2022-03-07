 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Russia sets cease-fire amid shelling; Harris marks Selma anniversary; Dolly Parton hosts ACMs tonight

Today is Monday, March 7, 2022. Let's get caught up.

Here are today's top stories, celebrity birthdays and a look back at this date in history:

FIRST, THE WEATHER

The severe weather threat shifts east as Old Man Winter makes another trip south. Ahead of that cold is record warmth, with temperatures feeling more like early summer than spring. CNN meteorologist Pedram Javaheri has the forecast.

TOP STORIES

APTOPIX Russia Ukraine War

A man carries a woman as they cross an improvised path while fleeing the town of Irpin, Ukraine, Sunday, March 6, 2022. In Irpin, near Kyiv, a sea of people on foot and even in wheelbarrows trudged over the remains of a destroyed bridge to cross a river and leave the city. 

Russia sets cease-fire for evacuations amid heavy shelling

LVIV, Ukraine (AP) — Russia announced yet another cease-fire and a handful of humanitarian corridors to allow civilians to flee Ukraine starting Monday, but previous such measures have fallen apart and Moscow's armed forces continued to pummel some Ukrainian cities with rockets even after the announcement.

A day earlier, hundreds of thousands of civilians attempting to flee to safety were forced to shelter from what Ukrainian officials said was Russian shelling in cities in the center, north and south.

Ahead of a third round of talks scheduled for Monday afternoon, the Russian Defense Ministry said a cease-fire would start in the morning, and safe passages would open for civilians from the capital of Kyiv, the southern port city of Mariupol, and the cities of Kharkiv and Sumy. Some of the evacuation routes, however, would funnel civilians toward Russia or its ally Belarus — unlikely destinations for many Ukrainians who would prefer to head toward countries on the western and southern borders.

APTOPIX Selma Commemoration Harris

Vice President Kamala Harris marches on the Edmund Pettus Bridge after speaking in Selma, Ala., on the anniversary of "Bloody Sunday," a landmark event of the civil rights movement, Sunday, March 6, 2022. 

Kamala Harris marks 'Bloody Sunday' anniversary in Selma

SELMA, Ala. (AP) — Vice President Kamala Harris visited Selma, Alabama, on Sunday to commemorate a defining moment in the fight for equal voting rights, even as congressional efforts to restore the landmark 1965 Voting Rights Act have faltered.

Under a blazing blue sky, Harris linked arms with rank-and-file activists from the civil rights movement and led thousands across the bridge where, on March 7, 1965, white state troopers attacked Black voting rights marchers attempting to cross. The images of violence at the Edmund Pettus Bridge — originally named for a Confederate general — shocked the nation and helped galvanize support for passage of the Voting Rights Act.

Harris called the site hallowed ground where people fought for the “most fundamental right of American citizenship: the right to vote.”

Music ACM Awards

FILE - This April 7, 2019 file photo shows host Reba McEntire on stage at the 54th annual Academy of Country Music Awards in Las Vegas. 

ACM Awards, Amazon aim to give new flow to awards shows

Host Dolly Parton, classic country royalty, is about the only traditional thing about Monday night's Academy of Country Music Awards, a show that seeks a new flow in nearly every way.

Parton will be joined by co-hosts Jimmie Allen and Gabby Barrett — all three will also be performing — in a ceremony that jumps from network TV to a streaming-only, no commercials telecast on Amazon Prime Video, and shifts from a theater setting to the outdoor Allegiant Stadium in Las Vegas.

The year's top nominee is Chris Young, whose seven nominations, including album of the year and single of the year, come in part because he got dual nods as artist and producer.

Click on the links below for full version of today's top stories. Keep scrolling for a look back at this day in history and today's celebrity birthdays:

This morning's top headlines: Monday, March 7

LVIV, Ukraine (AP) — Russia announced yet another cease-fire and a handful of humanitarian corridors to allow civilians to flee Ukraine starting Monday, although the evacuation routes were mostly leading to Russia and its ally Belarus, drawing withering criticism from Ukraine and others.

WASHINGTON (AP) — Public transit systems straining to win back riders after being crushed by the COVID-19 pandemic are getting a $3.7 billion boost to stay afloat and invest in new fleets of electric buses.

BANGKOK (AP) — The official global death toll from COVID-19 eclipsed 6 million on Monday — underscoring that the pandemic, now entering its third year, is far from over.

SELMA, Ala. (AP) — Vice President Kamala Harris visited Selma, Alabama, on Sunday to commemorate a defining moment in the fight for equal voting rights, even as congressional efforts to restore the landmark 1965 Voting Rights Act have faltered.

NEW YORK (AP) — The price of regular gasoline broke $4 per gallon (3.8 liters) on average across the U.S. on Sunday for the first time since 2008.

PANAMA CITY, Fla. (AP) — Huge wildfires in the Florida Panhandle forced veterans in a nursing home to evacuate Sunday alongside residents of more than 1,000 homes in an area still recovering from a Category 5 hurricane three years ago.

Host Dolly Parton, classic country royalty, is about the only traditional thing about Monday night's Academy of Country Music Awards, a show that seeks a new flow in nearly every way.

SANTA MONICA, Calif. (AP) — Maggie Gyllenhaal’s “The Lost Daughter,” “Drive My Car” and “Summer of Soul” were among the big winners at the 37th Film Independent Spirit Awards Sunday.

LAS VEGAS (AP) — The racing rule is quite clear at Hendrick Motorsports, where the boss will let his drivers go door-to-door so long as they d…

ORLANDO, Fla. (AP) — Scottie Scheffler played the kind of golf that wins a traditional U.S. Open, and that’s what the Arnold Palmer Invitation…

IMAGE OF THE DAY

APTOPIX Germany Russia Ukraine War

A man carries balloons in the colors of Ukraine during a demonstration against the Russian attack on Ukraine, in Mainz, Germany, Sunday, March 6, 2022. 

TODAY IN HISTORY

HAPPY BIRTHDAY TO ...

