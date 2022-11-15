Russia targets Ukraine's energy facilities; Beyoncé leads Grammy nominations; holiday travel will cost more | Hot off the Wire podcast

On the latest episode of Hot off the Wire:
- Russia pounded Ukraine’s energy facilities, striking targets across the country and causing widespread blackouts. A senior U.S. intelligence official said missiles crossed into NATO member Poland, where two people were killed.
- Beyoncé claimed a leading nine Grammy nominations Tuesday, making her tied with her husband Jay-Z as the most nominated music act in the history of the awards show at 88 apiece.
- If you're looking for airline tickets or a hotel room around the holidays, you'll probably pay more than you did the last time you traveled over Thanksgiving or Christmas.
The latest Behind the Headlines looks at recent colorectal cancer research and the reason why screening now begins at age 45.
Dave Robinson, a winter weather expert, talks about measuring snow and the database he runs through the Rutgers Global Snow Lab.
