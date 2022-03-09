Russia-Ukraine war: Key developments in the ongoing conflict

A Russian strike hit a children's hospital and maternity ward in the besieged Ukrainian port city of Mariupol on Wednesday, trapping children and others under the rubble in what Ukraine's president called an “atrocity.”

The attack came amid hopes for mass-evacuations of civilians from several besieged Ukrainian cities, including Mariupol, which has been without food, water and power for days and which started burying bodies in a mass grave because its morgues are full.

In the nearly two weeks since Russia invaded Ukraine, some 2 million people have fled the country, nearly half of them children. Russian troops have captured swaths of territory in the south, but have faced fierce Ukrainian resistance in other regions.

Feeding the Ukrainian populace has become an increasing concern, so the government banned the export of wheat crucial to global food supplies in an effort to stave off food shortages inside the country.

Meanwhile, concerns rose over the safety of the decommissioned Chernobyl nuclear plant, which Russian troops seized early in the invasion and which lost power and had to revert to backup generators.

Here’s a look at key things to know about the war:

ARE CIVILIANS BEING SAFELY EVACUATED?

Civilian evacuations were expected in a number of areas, including from the northeastern border city of Sumy, which saw 5,000 people evacuated safely on Tuesday. Nearly two dozen buses carrying aid to the city are expected to return with evacuated residents, Ukrainian officials said.

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy said efforts were being made Wednesday to evacuate some 18,000 people from embattled towns in the Kyiv region to the capital itself. Speaking in Russian, he appealed to Russian soldiers to save themselves and “just go home.”

Other routes may be open out of Mariupol, Enerhodar in the south, Volnovakha in the southeast and Izyum in the east during a 12-hour-long cease-fire Wednesday. Civilians would be led to places in Ukraine controlled by the government.

Elsewhere, Ukrainian officials said civilians, among them children, were killed by Russian firepower in the town of Chuhuiv late Tuesday and in the city of Malyn, to the west of Kyiv.

WHAT ELSE IS HAPPENING ON THE GROUND?

A Russian strike hit a children’s hospital and maternity ward in Mariupol, Ukrainian officials said.

A statement posted on the city council’s social media account on Wednesday said the hospital suffered “colossal” damage. Video it posted of the aftermath shows the three-story buildings' windows blown out entirely, twisted metal, hunks of wallboard and glass shards strewn about.

Zelenskyy tweeted that there were “people, children under the wreckage.” He called the strike an “atrocity.” The deputy head of his office said authorities were trying to determine how many people were killed or wounded in the strike.

WHAT HAS THE AP DIRECTLY WITNESSED OR CONFIRMED?

Workers in Mariupol on Wednesday continued hastily and unceremoniously burying scores of dead civilians and soldiers in a mass grave dug in a cemetery in the heart of the city.

With morgues overflowing and corpses uncollected in homes, city officials decided they couldn't wait to hold individual burials. Forty bodies were placed in the grave Tuesday and at least 30 more were put their Wednesday, though the number was rising so quickly that the total became unclear.

Some were brought wrapped in carpets or plastic bags. Workers quickly make the sign of the cross after pushing the bodies into the common grave. No family members or other mourners were there to say goodbye.

At the gates of the cemetery, a woman asked if her mother was among those buried in the trench. She said she had left her body three days earlier outside the morgue, with a paper label stating her name attached. Her mother was buried there, the workers told the woman, who declined to give her name.

Meanwhile, civilians from towns northwest of the capital made their way toward Kyiv on Wednesday through a humanitarian corridor, with firefighters and police helping people carry their animals and belongings across damaged bridge over a small river.

In Kyiv, air raid sirens could be heard Wednesday morning before an all-clear was issued. Families with small children continue to seek refuge inside a subway station. One university student told the AP that people go home from time to time, only to shower and get food.

WHAT'S HAPPENING AT UKRAINIAN NUCLEAR PLANTS?

All Chernobyl nuclear plant facilities are without power and the diesel generators have fuel for 48 hours, Ukraine's main grid operator said. The state communications agency said the power outage could put systems for cooling nuclear material at risk. The site has been under control of Russian troops since last week.

Ukraine’s nuclear regulator said remote data transmission from monitoring systems at Chernobyl has been lost.

The Vienna-based U.N. nuclear watchdog said it saw no critical impact on safety at Chernobyl because there could be “effective heat removal without need for electrical supply” from spent nuclear fuel at the site.

Ukraine’s energy minister said Ukrainian staff at the Zaporizhzhia nuclear plant, the largest in Europe, are physically and emotionally exhausted. He said about 500 Russian soldiers and 50 pieces of heavy equipment are inside the station, which the Russians seized last week.

WHAT ARE WESTERN COUNTRIES DOING TO HELP UKRAINE?

Western countries are sending arms and other aid to Ukraine and have ratcheted up sanctions on Russia in hopes of convincing Russian President Vladimir Putin to pull back.

Poland announced plans to send Russian-made fighter jets to a U.S. base in Germany, where they would then be supplied to Ukraine. But both the Pentagon and Germany dismissed the idea amid fears that sending fighter jets into Ukraine from a U.S. and NATO base could widen the conflict.

Vice President Kamala Harris is heading to Warsaw on Wednesday to try to patch things up.

WHAT'S THE VIEW FROM INSIDE RUSSIA?

Russia has cracked down on independent reporting and blocked access to Russian-language journalism by multiple foreign news outlets. Scattered protests against the war continue in the country, but people in Russia are losing sources of information about what is happening.

Heineken, Universal Music and Discovery joined other large companies such as McDonald’s, Starbucks, Coca-Cola, PepsiCo and General Electric in suspending business in Russia. Some companies, such as McDonald’s, say they will keep paying wages to their workers in Russia, at least for now.

Russia’s Central Bank sharply tightened currency restrictions in ways not seen since Soviet times. It ordered commercial banks to cap the amount clients can withdraw from their hard currency deposits at $10,000 in U.S. dollars. Any withdrawals above that amount would be converted to rubles at the current exchange rates.

Follow the AP’s coverage of the war between Russia and Ukraine: https://apnews.com/hub/russia-ukrain e

