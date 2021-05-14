Russian bailiffs show up at US broadcaster's office

MOSCOW (AP) — Russian court bailiffs showed up Friday at U.S.-funded Radio Free Europe/Radio Liberty's Moscow bureau to notify it about the launch of enforcement proceedings over unpaid fines.

RFE/RL denounced the move as a serious escalation in the Russian government's campaign to drive it out of the country.

“RFE/RL will continue to fight these desperate attempts by the Kremlin to censor uncomfortable truths,” RFE/RL President Jamie Fly said in a statement. “We will not be silenced by these heavy-handed tactics and we will not abandon our Russian audience.”

Last year, Russia’s media watchdog Roskomnadzor ordered the media designated as foreign agents, including RFE/RL, to add a lengthy statement to news reports, social media posts and audiovisual materials specifying that the content was created by an outlet “performing the functions of a foreign agent.”

The move, which applies to nongovernmental political organizations and media receiving foreign funding, has been widely criticized as aiming to discredit critical reporting and dissent. The term “foreign agent” carries strong pejorative connotations in Russia.

Roskomnadzor has filed 520 violation cases against RFE/RL, which could entail fines totaling the equivalent of $2.4 million.