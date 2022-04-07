 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
AP

Russian Nobel-winning editor says he was attacked on train

  • Updated
  • 0
Russia Editor Attacked

In this photo published on Novaya Gazeta Europe's Telegram channel, Nobel Peace Prize-winning newspaper editor Dmitry Muratov takes a selfie after he said he was attacked on a Russian train by an assailant who poured red paint on him, causing his eyes to burn severely, Russia, Thursday, April 7, 2022. Muratov told Novaya Gazeta Europe, a project launched by newspaper staff after the paper suspended operation last week under government pressure, that the Thursday assault happened on a train heading from Moscow to Samara.

 Uncredited - handout one time use, Novaya Gazeta Europe's Telegram channel

Nobel Peace Prize-winning Russian newspaper editor Dmitry Muratov said he was attacked on a Russian train Thursday by an assailant who poured red paint over him, causing severe discomfort to his eyes.

Muratov told Novaya Gazeta Europe, a project launched by newspaper staff after the paper suspended operation last week under government pressure, that the assault occurred on a train heading from Moscow to Samara.

“My eyes are burning terribly,” Muratov was quoted as saying on Novaya Gazeta Europe's Telegram channel. He said the assailant shouted: "Muratov, here’s one for our boys.”

The post showed photos of Muratov and a train compartment drenched in red liquid.

Novaya Gazeta, Russia's leading independent newspaper, announced March 28 that it was suspending operations for the duration of what it referred to in quotation marks as “the special operation” in Ukraine, the term that Russian authorities insist media must use for the war in Ukraine.

People are also reading…

The newspaper was the last major independent media outlet critical of President Vladimir Putin’s government after others either shut or had their websites blocked since Russia’s invasion of Ukraine began on Feb. 24.

The trigger for the shutdown was a second formal warning from the Russian media regulator Roskomnadzor, which has increasingly taken on the role of a censor in recent years, Novaya Gazeta had long had a difficult relationship with the government.

Longtime editor Muratov shared the 2021 Nobel Peace Prize with Maria Ressa, a journalist from the Philippines.

Exactly why Novaya Gazeta was warned remains unclear. Roskomnadzor told state news agency Tass that the newspaper had failed to identify an unnamed non-governmental organization as a “foreign agent” in its reporting, as required by Russian law. It didn’t specify the report in question.

Novaya Gazeta removed much of its war reporting from its website after Russian lawmakers passed a law March 4 threatening jail terms of up to 15 years for information deemed to be “fake” by Russian authorities. That can include any mention of Russian forces harming civilians or suffering losses on the battlefield.

Follow the AP’s coverage of the war at https://apnews.com/hub/russia-ukraine

Copyright 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.

0 Comments
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Missouri regulates boarding schools after abuse allegations

Missouri regulates boarding schools after abuse allegations

Fifteen years after Maggie Drew was first sent to Circle of Hope Girls' Ranch in southwestern Missouri, she says she still bears psychological scars and physical pain from abuse. Brett Harper says he has debilitating injuries from his time at the nearby Agape Boarding School. They are among dozens of people who say they were abused at those schools. Those allegations helped prompt a new Missouri law aimed at reining in religious boarding schools that for decades went without any oversight by the state. The founders of Circle of Hope face around 100 charges, some alleging sexual abuse. Agape’s doctor is accused of child sex crimes and five employees are accused of assault. 

Police: Sacramento shooting was gunfight among gang rivals

Police: Sacramento shooting was gunfight among gang rivals

Police believe at least five shooters were involved in the mass shooting in downtown Sacramento last weekend and that it was gang-related violence. The Sacramento police department says there was a gunfight between at least two groups of men. Six people were killed in the bloodshed and 12 were wounded. The injured include two brothers who have been taken into custody in connection with the massacre. No one has been charged with homicide yet. At least two people remain hospitalized with gunshot wounds. Authorities credit evidence and tips provided by the public for their break in the investigation.

Watch Now: Related Video

ICRC says 1,000 reach safety despite failed Mariupol mission

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News