Russian shot at border pleads guilty to illegal re-entry

PHOENIX (AP) — A Russian immigrant who once staged a monthlong hunger strike at an Arizona detention center and was shot several months later during a struggle with a federal agent near the Mexican border has pleaded guilty to illegally re-entering the United States after he was deported.

Evgenii Glushchenko acknowledged during a court hearing Tuesday in Tucson that he illegally crossed the border east of Lukeville, Arizona, in November 2019. He was shot in the thigh by a Border Patrol agent who tried to apprehend him.

His plea agreement calls for a sentence of time already served and said a charge of assaulting a federal agent against Glushchenko will be dismissed at sentencing, which is scheduled for June 29.

“I admit my guilt,” Glushchenko said through an interpreter.

About five months before the shooting, Glushchenko lost 25% of his body weight as he refused to eat until he was released from detention, leading a judge to give authorities the power to force-feed Glushchenko.

Once deported to Russia, Glushchenko resurfaced in Arizona several months later and was injured in the shooting.