Russia's war on Ukraine: Hard-hit maternity hospital, child refugees and the great communicator

Russia's war on Ukraine is two weeks in. Here's a selection of stories from Wednesday that provide a deeper look at what's happening.

A Russian airstrike devastated a maternity hospital Wednesday in the besieged port city of Mariupol, Ukrainian officials said, amid growing warnings from the West that Moscow's invasion is about to take a more brutal turn. To read more, click on the link below:

Two weeks into its war in Ukraine, Russia has achieved less and struggled more than anticipated at the outset of the biggest land conflict in Europe since World War II. To read more, click on the link below:

To a watching world, his message is this, in both his words and his resolute, sometimes haggard appearance: Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy stands as a mirror to the suffering and spirit of his people. He appears to be getting through. To read more, click on the link below:

Europe faces a tough choice: Is it worth a recession to choke off oil and gas money to Russia while it fights a war in Ukraine? To read more, click on the link below:

Children represent around half of the more than 2 million people that have fled the war, an exodus that the U.N. refugee agency has called the fastest-growing refugee crisis in Europe since World War II. To read more, click on the link below:

The Russian invasion of neighboring Ukraine and the humanitarian tragedy it provoked over the past two weeks have raised a Western outcry of heartfelt support and spawned calls for a fundamental rethink of how the geopolitical map of Europe should be redrawn in the future. To read more, click on the link below:

Rising gasoline prices pose a fresh election year challenge for President Joe Biden. He's balancing concerns about costs at the pump in the U.S. against calls from both parties to step up penalties on Russian President Vladimir Putin. To read more, click on the link below:

