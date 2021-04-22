'Rutherford Falls' mixes humor, culture clash, native voices

Schur (“Parks and Recreation”) and Helms worked together on “The Office” and know what makes for appealing TV. But when they began to develop the concept of “Rutherford Falls,” they saw what was missing: Teller Ornelas.

"We couldn’t write the show without an equal representation of voices at the creative stage, not just in the writers’ room, but literally from the ground up, who understood the world we wanted to talk about,” Schur said. “Without her it was impossible, for the simple reason that we couldn’t tell the story ... of these two Americas and these two histories.”

Teller Ornelas, who is Navajo and Mexican American and was raised in Tucson, Arizona, programmed films at the Smithsonian Institution’s National Museum of the American Indian before chasing her Hollywood dreams. She honed her creative skills on Schur’s “Brooklyn Nine-Nine” and on “Superstore."

She was finishing a three-year contract as a “Superstore” writer and producer and planned to develop a Native American anthology series when the invitation came to join with Schur and Helms. It was at a telling point in the project.

“It’s very rare that you get the call in the beginning of the process where they say, ‘Hey, we have half an idea. Would you like to develop it with us?’” Teller Ornelas said.