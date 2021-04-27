S Carolina lawmakers again reject transgender athletes ban

That was part of the argument against the latest South Carolina proposal. Opponents said the state might lose businesses that are considering moving in or expanding. They said South Carolina also risked losing NCAA tournaments and championships like they did for the 15 years starting in 2000 when the Confederate flag was moved from the Capitol dome to the Statehouse lawn.

Rep. John McCravy said his support of the bill was about “equity, fairness and safety" because girls might lose playing time, college scholarship possibilities or even face greater risk of injury if transgender athletes were allowed on their teams.

“We don’t allow 12th graders to compete with sixth graders," the Republican from Greenwood said.

Six Republicans voted against the bill in committee, including Rep. Micah Caskey of West Columbia, who said the South Carolina High School League policy about the issue has only been tested four times and seems to work. That policy also had the backing of independently elected state Education Superintendent Molly Spearman, who also spoke out against the bill this year.