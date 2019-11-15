S Carolina TV reporter: Frat members yelled sexist remarks
0 comments
AP

S Carolina TV reporter: Frat members yelled sexist remarks

  • Updated
{{featured_button_text}}

COLUMBIA, S.C. (AP) — The University of South Carolina is investigating members of a fraternity who a television reporter says made sexist and offensive remarks to her while she was working.

WACH-TV says their reporter Brittany Breeding was covering Lambda Chi Alpha’s four-year suspension Monday when some fraternity members yelled out derogatory remarks at her.

University spokesman Jeff Stensland says a staff member witnessed the harassment and reported it.

Fraternity spokesman Tad Lichtenauer says they expect ethical behavior from all students and take harassment allegations seriously.

News outlets report Lambda Chi Alpha had already been suspended from the school’s campus until 2023 because of hazing allegations involving violence and alcohol.

Breeding is one of many reporters who’ve been harassed on air.

In September, a man was charged with harassment after trying to kiss a Kentucky television reporter on-air.

Copyright 2019 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.

0 comments
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Get Breaking News delivered directly to you.

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

+15
Aging US dams pose risk to thousands
National

Aging US dams pose risk to thousands

  • Updated
  • 12 min to read

A more than two-year investigation has found scores of dams nationwide in poor condition. They loom over homes, businesses, highways or entire communities that could face life-threatening floods if the dams don't hold.

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News