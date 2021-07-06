S&P 500 sees 1st decline after 7 straight gains; oil falls

The report indicated prices that U.S. services businesses are paying rose at a slower rate last month. Exam gloves and masks got cheaper, for example, and the price index for the U.S. services industry decelerated to 79.5 in June after hitting a peak of 80.6 in May, according to the Institute for Supply Management. Any reading above 50 indicates growth.

More broadly, the services industry’s growth slowed last month, and by more than economists expected. That fits into Wall Street’s growing belief that growth for many areas of the economy is peaking or has done so already. It would also give more credence to the Federal Reserve’s insistence that inflation looks to be only a temporary problem.

The lower yields weighed on banks, which rely on higher yields to charge more lucrative interest on loans. Bank of America fell 2.6% and Citigroup fell 3.1%.

The market is currently in a summer lull, with investors having little go act on until next week, when corporate earnings season starts up again. U.S. markets have a holiday shortened week this week, since markets were closed on Monday.

“When you have a void of information, emotion tends to drive decision making and you’re certainly seeing that in the equity market,” Hackett said.