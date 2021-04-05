Safety concerns bring down largest sugar maple tree in US

Davis estimated the tree was at least 240 years old and is one of two on the property planted at the same time. They are known as wedding trees because they were planted on each side of the home's doorway, a sign that it might have been a gift to newlyweds. The other maple remains.

The maple being cut down has as survived plenty of storms over the years and provided a place for birds including a whip-poor-will whose calls could be heard many nights and a recent owl family that made a home in the trunk. Squirrels, Buxton said, used the tree to get into the family's attic.

But a bout of recent storms with strong winds proved too much. Cracks formed in the trunk and it became clear that the tree had become a safety hazard, with the potential for branches to fall onto the house. There was also widespread rot in the tree and Braxton began to hear the tree creaking.

“She's just at the end of her life,” Buxton said. “She is finally being euthanized. It's unsafe and it's not fair to her to let her stand out there and not be as beautiful as she always has been."

“I'm sad to see her go,” she added. "It's very emotional.”