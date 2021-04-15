Safety groups, unions urge US to fix recalled gov't vehicles

DETROIT (AP) — More than a dozen consumer groups and three federal employee unions are asking the U.S. government to stop using vehicles in its fleet with unrepaired safety recalls.

The group also says the General Services Administration is selling vehicles to the public without the repairs being made, including those with potentially dangerous Takata air bags and faulty General Motors ignition switches.

“This practice endangers the lives of tens of thousands of federal employees and all who share the roadway environment with them,” the groups wrote in a letter to President Joe Biden.

The letter dated Thursday urges Biden to make all federal agencies have the vehicles repaired and prohibit the sale of recalled vehicles that haven't been fixed.

The White House deferred comment to the GSA, the lead agency on the government vehicle fleet. Messages were left Thursday seeking comment from the GSA.

The letter was signed by the Center for Auto Safety, Consumer Reports, the American Federation of Government Employees, the National Treasury Employees Union, the National Federation of Federal Employees and others. The unions together have about 573,000 members, according to their websites.