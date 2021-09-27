Safety officials seek answers in deadly Amtrak derailment

Sometimes rail lines can become deformed by heat, creating a buckle in the tracks known as sun kinks, Ditmeyer said. That was the cause of another derailment in northern Montana in August 1988, when an Empire Builder train derailed about 170 miles (274 kilometers) east in Saco, Montana. The NTSB concluded that an inspection failed to catch a problem in the track, and officials did not warn trains to slow down on that stretch. The crew saw the track had shifted, but the train was going full speed and could not stop before derailing.

Ditmeyer doesn't necessarily think sun kinks caused this accident, though. Temperatures were in the high 80s Saturday near Joplin, according to the National Weather Service.

Another possibility was a defect in the rail, said railroad safety expert David Clarke, director of the Center for Transportation Research at the University of Tennessee. He noted that regular testing does not always catch such problems.

Speed was not a likely factor because trains on that line have systems that prevent excessive speeds and collisions, which appear to have worked in this case, Clarke said.

The speed limit on that stretch of track is 79 mph, said John Haitt, an investigator with the Bremseth law firm based in Minneapolis.