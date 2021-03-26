Saints' Lattimore suspected of possessing stolen handgun

CLEVELAND (AP) — New Orleans Saints cornerback Marshon Lattimore was arrested Thursday in his hometown of Cleveland on suspicion of possessing a loaded handgun that had been reported stolen, police said.

Lattimore was a passenger in a car pulled over Thursday night for “multiple traffic violations,” said Sgt. Jennifer Ciaccia, a spokesperson for the Cleveland Police Department.

Lattimore possessed a loaded Glock handgun that was reported stolen in the city of Euclid in suburban Cleveland, Ciaccia said. He is also suspected of failing to inform an officer he was carrying a concealed weapon.

Lattimore, who has no criminal record and was not formally charged, is “fully cooperating” with police, his lawyer said in a statement.

“We believe that this was a misunderstanding and that this will become even clearer as new information becomes available and is shared with the authorities,” attorney Marcus Sidoti said.

The driver and two other passengers were also arrested on weapons charges.

Lattimore played for Cleveland's Glenville High School and later Ohio State University. He was the NFL's defense rookie of the year in 2017.

