Sales of existing homes up 0.7% in December, pushing 2020 sales pace to a level not seen in 14 years

President Joe Biden has signed a series of executive orders from the Oval Office hours after his inauguration. He said there was “no time to start like today.”
The pardons and commutations announced after midnight Wednesday in the final hours of Trump's White House term included former chief strategist Steve Bannon, rap stars and former members of Congress.
In his farewell address released Tuesday afternoon, President Donald Trump said he will pray for the success of the next administration.
Biden's Day 2: President revokes Trump's 'patriotic education'; Buttigieg urges funds for Transportation
On President Biden's second day in office, he continues to undo Trump policies, including revoking a report on "patriotic education." See Biden's schedule, Cabinet update, to-do list and more.
The FBI's massive undertaking to review 25,000 troops underscores fears that some people assigned to protect the city could present a threat to the incoming president and other VIPs. No threats are apparent yet.
Your Thursday morning headlines: Biden wastes no time moving on national virus strategy; A-listers turn out for Biden-Harris; and there's a Powerball winner. Get caught up.
The latest from today's inauguration ceremonies.
Inauguration update: Biden to propose 8-year citizenship path for immigrants; his favorability on rise
President-elect Joe Biden plans to unveil a sweeping immigration bill, hoping to provide a path to citizenship for an estimated 11 million immigrants. Get the latest.
Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell is explicitly pointing his finger at President Donald Trump for helping to spur the attack on the Capitol.
The nation's largest vaccination campaign in history encounters confusion and delays, while frustration mounts over reduced shipments of vaccine. Meanwhile, rising infections pack the nation's hospitals -- and morgues. Find out what's next.