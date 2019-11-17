Same as it ever was: worker health benefit costs rise again

× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

The biggest challenge (they) see with what's being proposed now, nobody is talking about how you reform the delivery system to be more efficient. There's 30% waste within the system. You can't just expand access (to care) without addressing how care is being delivered.

Q: There's a wave of expensive specialty drugs being developed. Some cost a million dollars or more. Will employees have access to them?

A: I think employees will have access. Some companies will delay the first six months or so when a new therapy comes out before they cover it. Employers just want to make sure that they're working ... as advertised, and it gives their pharmacy benefit manger an opportunity to manage those therapies appropriately.

No one's really thinking of not covering these, but they're very concerned about the price.

Q: Employers are very interested in covering telemedicine to improve access to care, but employees often are slow to use the technology. Do workers or patients not trust it?

A: It may be more of a matter of not being used to accessing health care in that way.

Q: Companies are not raising deductibles as much as they have in the past, but they still want to cut costs. Where are they turning their attention?

A: They realize that health care is complex, that employees don't touch health care with a lot of frequency or most don't. They're bringing in more services to help employees navigate their benefits, navigate the delivery system, understand their treatment options.

