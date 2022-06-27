SAN ANTONIO (AP) — San Antonio Fire Chief: 46 people died from heat in semitrailer.
A 5-year-old boy died after his mother left him inside a car outside the family's home in Houston while she prepared for her daughter's birthday party, police said.
Ravnsborg told a 911 dispatcher the night of the crash that he might have struck a deer or other large animal, and has said he didn’t know he struck a man — 55-year-old Joseph Boever — until he returned to the scene the next morning.
Instead of piling returned merchandise onto a growing inventory heap, stores are considering just handing customers their money back and letting them keep the stuff they don't want.
More than 4 months after being arrested at a Moscow airport, Brittney Griner appeared in court Monday. Full coverage here.
The Southwest Chief was carrying about 243 passengers and 12 crew members when the collision happened near Mendon at 12:42 p.m., Amtrak said. Eight cars and two locomotives derailed.
The Supreme Court has struck down a restrictive New York gun law in a major ruling for gun rights that is expected to impact half a dozen populous states.
In Iowa — where Republican leadership has attempted for years with some success to restrict abortion — access to the procedure is likely at risk. Iowa Republicans, including Gov. Kim Reynolds, heralded the ruling and vowed to continue to protect the unborn.
Not everything you see on television is real, until it is ...
A Texas school district announced an updated dress code for the upcoming school year, banning hoodies and limiting who can wear dresses and skirts.
The Supreme Court has sided with a football coach from Washington state who sought to kneel and pray on the field after games.
