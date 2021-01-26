San Diego ape recovers from COVID-19 after antibody therapy

SAN DIEGO (AP) — A troop of gorillas at the San Diego Zoo Safari Park is recovering from the coronavirus, including a 49-year-old silverback who received antibody therapy in what is believed to be the first known cases among such primates.

The western lowland gorillas were infected with a variant that has been circulating in California and is believed to be more contagious than other strains, the safari park said in a statement.

Some gorillas showed symptoms including mild coughing, congestion, and intermittent lethargy.

The silverback named Winston, had pneumonia, likely caused by the virus, as well as heart disease. He has been more active since being put on antibiotics and heart medication, and receiving an antibody treatment -- a therapy to block the virus from infecting cells, San Diego Zoo Safari Park executive director Lisa Peterson said in a statement.

“We’re not seeing any of that lethargy. No coughing, no runny noses anymore,” Peterson said, adding that their fecal matter is no longer testing positive for the virus. “It feels to us like we’ve turned the corner.”