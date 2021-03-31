San Francisco police arrest man who threatened Asian woman

SAN FRANCISCO (AP) — Police said Wednesday that they arrested a man who repeatedly threatened an Asian American woman inside a San Francisco bakery and in one instance mimicked a gun with his hand and simulated shooting the people inside.

Darrell Hunter, 45, was arrested Tuesday near the business in the Tenderloin neighborhood after the woman called police, Officer Adam Lobsinger said in a statement.

The woman first called officers Sunday when she accused Hunter of entering the bakery and threatening to “shoot Chinese people.” The woman told officers it was the third day in a row Hunter had entered the store and caused a disruption. She said it was the first time she had called police because of the threat of violence, Lobsinger said.

She again called police Tuesday after she said Hunter returned and mimicked a gun with his hand. Hunter had left the business by the time officers arrived, but police found him a few blocks away and arrested him.

The arrest comes amid an increase in violence against the Asian American and Pacific Islander community, including several attacks in California. In an attack this month in San Francisco that drew national attention, a man punched 75-year-old Xiao Zhen Xie in the face, leaving her with two black eyes.