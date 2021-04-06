San Francisco school board to vote on school renaming, again

SAN FRANCISCO (AP) — The San Francisco school board is poised to reverse a much-criticized decision to purge 44 schools of names it said were linked to racism, sexism or other injustices, a turnaround aimed at avoiding costly litigation and toning down outrage at what critics denounced as ill-timed activism.

Just over two months ago, the city's elected Board of Education voted to strip schools of the names of figures including Abraham Lincoln, George Washington, Thomas Jefferson, Robert Louis Stevenson and longtime California Sen. Dianne Feinstein.

Parents, students and elected officials blasted the board for some of its targets — and its timing. The decision in late January came while all of San Francisco’s public classrooms were closed because of coronavirus restrictions. They still are. Mayor London Breed, among others, called it “offensive and completely unacceptable” for the board to focus on changing school names rather than getting children back into classrooms.

Some of the city’s youngest students are expected to begin returning to in-person instruction this month after more than a year of distance learning because of the pandemic. There is no timetable for middle and high school students to return.