San Francisco sees rise in shootings, aggravated assaults

“Videos drive perception,” Scott said. “When you see people getting robbed, when we see elderly victims in our city getting robbed, and those videos go viral, you think, ‘Oh, my goodness. Things are out of control.’”

The chief used the news conference to push for more officers amid a national movement to cut police funding in the wake of the George Floyd killing. He said the San Francisco Police Department has a shortage of 400 officers.

Scott said research shows robberies go down when more officers are in the streets “because people are less likely to rob people when they see officers nearby.”

San Francisco Mayor London Breed promised last summer to reallocate $120 million from law enforcement to the Black community. But the budget agreement reached between the mayor and the Board of Supervisors on June 30 increases the police budget over the next two years to account for salary increases, hires to maintain staffing levels and new equipment, the San Francisco Chronicle reported.

On Monday, Breed did not address the issue of police funding, but praised officers for their work.