San Francisco sues its own school district to reopen classes

The lawsuit seeks a court order directing the school district to prepare to offer in-person instruction now that it is possible to do so safely, the statement said.

San Francisco schools have been allowed to reopen since September, the statement said, noting that nearly 90% of schools in neighboring Marin County have resumed in-person instruction and that 113 private schools in San Francisco also are open.

“This is not the path we would have chosen, but nothing matters more right now than getting our kids back in school,” Breed said in the statement. “Our teachers have done an incredible job of trying to support our kids through distance learning, but this isn’t working for anyone. And we know we can do this safely.”

The city attorney will file a motion Feb. 11 asking San Francisco Superior Court to issue an emergency order. If granted, the order would require the district to formulate a reopening plan. The statement said such emergency orders, also known as preliminary injunctions, can only come after a lawsuit is filed.

Copyright 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.