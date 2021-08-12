San Francisco to require vaccine proof at indoor venues

SAN FRANCISCO (AP) — Worried that the highly contagious delta variant of the coronavirus could derail San Francisco’s economic rebound, Mayor London Breed announced Thursday that the city will require proof of full vaccination at indoor restaurants, bars, gyms and entertainment venues to help keep businesses open.

“This is to protect kids, is to protect those who can’t get vaccinated, is to make sure that we don’t go backwards, is to make sure that I never have to get up in front of you and say, ‘I’m sorry, I know we just reopened and now the city is closed again because we are seeing too many people die,'” Breed said.

The mandate will be more stringent than the one announced by New York City Mayor Bill De Blasio last week. San Francisco will require proof of full COVID-19 vaccination for all customers and staff, while New York mandated proof of at least one dose for indoor activities.

It will take effect Aug. 20, but businesses will have two more months to verify employees' vaccination status “to preserve jobs while giving time for compliance." The mandate does not apply to people ineligible for vaccines, including kids under 12.