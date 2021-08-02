San Francisco's iconic cable cars are running again

SAN FRANCISCO (AP) — San Francisco's iconic cable cars were rolling and ringing their bells on the city's hills again Monday after being sidelined for 16 months by the pandemic.

At Powell and Market, one of the cable car's stops, a line of people snaked around waiting to ride a car to Ghirardelli Square or Fisherman's Wharf.

“Our cable cars are part of what makes San Francisco a world-class destination, and their return is just the latest sign that our city is bouncing back," said San Francisco Mayor London Breed.

Breed said it will be free to ride the cable cars in August and asked people to be patient because the service won't follow a regular schedule until September when the historic trolleys will resume full service in all three lines and start charging a riding fee.

Frank Miller, of San Antonio, said he and six members of his family arrived in San Francisco last week and have already visited some of the city's top landmarks. They rode a ferry to Angel Island and visited Pier 39 and Fisherman's Wharf but Miller said riding the cable cars was a highlight for him.