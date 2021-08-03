San Francisco's mayor agrees to $23K fine for ethics breach

SAN FRANCISCO (AP) — San Francisco Mayor London Breed on Monday agreed to pay nearly $23,000 in a fine to the city for a series of ethics violations while in office, including asking a former governor to release her brother from prison and allowing a former head of public works embroiled in a corruption scandal to pay her car repair bill.

The proposed agreement from the city’s Ethics Commission also fines Breed for failing to properly report a 2015 campaign contribution while running for reelection to the Board of Supervisors. If approved by the Ethics Commission at its next meeting on Aug. 13, the mayor will personally pay the fine, the San Francisco Chronicle reported Monday.

The commission found Breed’s violations are “significant” and involve the misuse of her title as mayor for personal gain and violated the city’s laws on accepting gifts from subordinates and campaign contributions.

Breed said in a statement Tuesday that the fines are “fair” and she took responsibility for her actions.

“I’ve learned a lot over the last two years since the most recent of these events took place, and I’ve learned from this process,” she said.