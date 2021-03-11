Savannah expects St. Patrick's crowds, possible virus surge

Meanwhile, the owner of a new $375 million hotel and nightlife development that covers 1/4 of a mile (0.4 kilometers) along the riverfront is promoting a festival beginning Friday with live music, a large fountain synchronized to Irish music and green lights illuminating the complex built from a shuttered power plant.

Savannah Mayor Van Johnson said the planned festivities at the Plant Riverside development are “a slap in the face” to the city's efforts to curb coronavirus infections by foregoing events that draw big crowds.

"To advertise this huge festival with the intent of drawing people to a particular space in the middle of a pandemic, when we know social distancing and mask wearing is not going to be enforced, is horrible as far as I’m concerned,” Johnson said in an interview.

The hotel and entertainment complex hosting the big festival sits on 4 acres (1.6 hectares) of private property, so it doesn't require a city event permit. Still, the mayor said he could use police to block public access to city-owned routes to the festival property if crowds pose a public health risk.

Dr. Lawton Davis, director of the Georgia Department of Public Health's coastal district, said big crowds filled with visitors could also spread coronavirus variants that otherwise haven't come to Savannah.