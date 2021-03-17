SC lawmaker draws ire from fellow Dems on transgender bill

Chairman Trav Robertson said the resolution was approved unanimously by the executive committee, which includes two representatives from each of South Carolina’s 46 counties. Current and former party officials criticized McKnight on social media, with one positing a formal censure of McKnight. Regardless, McKnight says he has no plans to withdraw the bill, although he does plan some minor changes, including taking out a provision that would have required teachers to inform parents if their children had expressed concerns about gender dysphoria.

State Rep. Justin Bamberg, a Democrat and fellow member of South Carolina's Legislative Black Caucus, said he could see why Democrats were upset at what they saw as a restrictive measure put forth by one of their own.

“There are certain things that are very consistent across America, in terms of what it means to be a Democrat: embracing people's right to be an individual, to like what they want to like, to love who they want to love, to do with their life and do with their body as they see fit,” Bamberg told AP. “I understand the blowback."

Drew McKissick, chairman of the state GOP, said Democrats' infighting only highlighted what he characterized as extreme viewpoints in the party overall.