By Kiely Westhoff, CNN
Workers from the New York City Department of Parks and Recreation got a scaly surprise Sunday when they discovered an alligator in a Brooklyn's Prospect Park, according to the department.
A park maintenance staff member spotted the gator in Prospect Park Lake, said department spokesman Dan Kastanis.
The 4-foot alligator was in "poor condition," Kastanis said.
"The animal was found very lethargic and possibly cold shocked since it is native to warm, tropical climates," said Kastanis.
NYC Parks
Parks Enforcement Control and Urban Park Rangers captured the creature. It has since been transferred to the Bronx Zoo for rehabilitation.
No one was harmed, but the Department of Parks emphasized the danger of releasing non-indigenous animals in City parks.
"Parks are not suitable homes for animals not indigenous to those parks — domesticated or otherwise," said Kastanis. "In addition to the potential danger to park goers this could have caused, releasing non-indigenous animals or unwanted pets can lead to the elimination of native species and unhealthy water quality."
Seven things to know about Florida's alligators
Endangered status
More than a million alligators live throughout Florida, though the species remains listed as a protected species because it closely resembles the endangered American crocodile.
William Stamps Howard/Wikimedia Commons
Water hazard
Alligators can be found in fresh and brackish bodies of water — including lakes, rivers, canals and golf course ponds — and there's an estimated 6.7 million acres of suitable habitat statewide. Alligator bites are most likely to occur in or around water, as gators aren't well-equipped to capture prey on dry land.
Fritz Geller-Grimm/Wikimedia Commons
Feeding habits
Alligators are opportunistic feeders that will eat what is readily available and are easily overpowered. It's illegal to feed wild alligators because that causes them to lose their fear of humans. While gators can lunge at prey along a shoreline, there's no evidence of alligators running after people or other animals on land.
U.S. Fish and Wildlife Service
Gator products
Hides, meat and other parts can be sold from legally harvested alligators. In 2014, the hides and meat from harvested gators was worth $6.8 million.
Wing-Chi Poon/Wikimedia Commons
Rare attacks
There have been 23 fatalities caused by wild alligators in Florida since 1973, among 383 unprovoked bites not caused by someone handling or intentionally harassing an alligator. Florida averages about seven serious unprovoked bites a year, and officials put the odds of someone being seriously injured by an unprovoked alligator in Florida at roughly one in 2.4 million.
Postdlf/Wikimedia Commons
Gator victims
Most of the eight children and 15 adults had been in freshwater bodies of water. Other victims include: a 2-year-old girl who wandered 700 feet from her fenced backyard; a 3-year-old boy who left a roped-off swimming area in a county park to pick lily pads; a 36-year-old man swimming across a pond while trying to elude police; a 54-year-old woman seized by an alligator while landscaping near a pond; and an 82-year-old man killed while walking his dog on a path between two wetland areas.
American Alligator
Ken Thomas/Wikimedia Commons
Fight back
If an alligator bites you, make a commotion: hit or kick the alligator, or poke it in its eyes, because alligators will retreat from prey they can't easily overwhelm.
Ken Thomas/Wikimedia Commons
