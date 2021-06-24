Scaramucci tells banker trial jury about Trump's transition

After speaking with Calk on the phone on Dec. 27, 2016, Scaramucci received a series of text messages from Calk in the following days asking him about prospects for a Trump Tower interview for various positions, the witness recalled.

“I indicated to him I was doing my best to get him the interview that was requested but I also indicated that there seemed to be other people in line for those jobs,” Scaramucci said.

In early January, Calk sent a message to Scaramucci asking if he was “still in the game,” according to court exhibits. In another two days later, he asked: “Hi Anthony. Any word at all?”

Prosecutors say Calk was pressing his bank's loan committee and underwriters to give Manafort the loans he needed as he pressed for Trump administration jobs that he never got, including secretary of the Army.

Calk's attorney, Paul Schoeman, said a day earlier in opening statements that his client did nothing illegal because the approval of the loans was not dependent on him and because they seemed like a great deal for the bank at a time when Manafort was viewed as a wealthy and successful “rock star in the world of politics."

Besides serving on Trump's transition team, Scaramucci also served briefly in July 2017 as the White House communications director.