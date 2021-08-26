School board to pay ACLU's legal costs over bathroom lawsuit

David Corrigan, an attorney for the Gloucester County school board, declined to comment. He said a statement from the board would be forthcoming.

It's unclear how the school system will cover the ACLU's legal costs — or what it's own legal costs have been over the years.

The Associated Press filed a request in 2018 with the school board's insurance carrier under the Virginia Freedom of Information Act seeking that information.

Steve Craig, managing director of the Virginia Risk Sharing Association, responded at the time that such information is exempt because the matter was still pending.

Craig declined to comment on Thursday in an email, stating that “we can’t be of assistance and can’t offer any information or comment on the case.”

Grimm began transitioning from female to male while he was a student at his high school, located in a mostly rural area about 60 miles (95 kilometers) east of Richmond. He had chest reconstruction surgery and hormone therapy.

Grimm’s case began after his mother notified school administrators that he had transitioned to a boy as a result of his medical treatment for gender dysphoria. That was at the start of his sophomore year at Gloucester High School.