School masks, state worker vaccinations required in Illinois

SPRINGFIELD, Ill. (AP) — Gov. J.B. Pritzker on Wednesday ordered face coverings for all school children from preschool through 12th grade to thwart the continued spread of the COVID-19 virus and the Democrat will require all state employees who work in highly populated facilities such as prisons to be vaccinated.

With the potentially deadly virus continuing to spread, worsened by the more virulent delta variant, Pritzker urged residents who have not been vaccinated to get the shots necessary to prevent the illness.

“Every time we think we know where this virus is headed, it changes, and it shifts...," Pritzker said in Chicago. “I want to say this, specifically to young adults: Please do not think that the worst-case scenario cannot happen. It can. Get vaccinated.”

The required vaccination for state employees applies to those who work in prisons and juvenile detention facilities, veterans' homes and state facilities for the mentally and developmentally disabled. Each must be fully vaccinated by Oct. 4.