 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
AP

School official: Stabbing suspect tried to grab 2 girls

  • 0

STOCKTON, Calif. (AP) — The man who allegedly fatally stabbed a 15-year-old girl at a California high school drove into the school's parking lot and tried to grab two girls before stabbing one of them, a school official said.

Anthony Gray, 52, pulled into a parking lot at a Stockton high school Monday and tried to grab the two students before fatally stabbing Alycia Reynaga, Stockton Unified spokesperson Melinda Meza told the Stockton Record.

Gray was arraigned Wednesday on murder and other charges and denied bail. It was not known whether he had an attorney who could speak on his behalf.

San Joaquin County District Attorney Tori Verber Salazar told reporters after Gray's arraignment that he faced the possibility of life without parole.

“As a mother, this seemingly random act of violence is devastating,” she said and sent her condolences to the family.

Reynaga was stabbed several times at about 11 a.m. Monday Stagg High School and was taken to a hospital, where she died, Stockton Unified School District Superintendent John Ramirez Jr. said.

People are also reading…

A Stockton Unified School District officer detained Gray, police said.

Officials have not determined a motive for the killing. Meza said there is no known connection between Gray and the girl, a freshman who played softball for the high school.

“I’ll always have that empty space in my heart,” Lia Medrazo, Stagg High School softball coach told KOVR-TV. “The girls are going to miss her, and I hope her sister comes back and wants to play for her.”

Stockton is a Central Valley city about 60 miles (97 kilometers) east of San Francisco.

Copyright 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.

0 Comments
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Mega dance competition company bred culture of sex, silence, dancers say

Mega dance competition company bred culture of sex, silence, dancers say

Behind the bright lights and pulsing music of one of the world's leading dance competition companies, some dancers say they were sexually assaulted, harassed and manipulated by the company's powerful founder and famous teachers and choreographers, according to a joint investigation by The Associated Press and the Toronto Star.

2 minors dead, 8 wounded in shooting at Pittsburgh party

2 minors dead, 8 wounded in shooting at Pittsburgh party

PITTSBURGH (AP) — Authorities say shots fired at a house party in Pittsburgh left two 17-year-olds dead and at least eight more people wounded. The shooting happened at around 12:30 a.m. Sunday as hundreds of people had gathered at a short-term rental home. Pittsburgh Police Chief Scott Schubert says the "vast majority" of them were underage. Two male gunshot victims died and eight others were wounded by gunfire. Others were hurt trying to flee, including two who broke bones while jumping out the building's windows. No arrests were immediately reported. Schubert said there was gunfire both inside and outside the rental home, "and potentially back and forth."

Van Dyke avoids federal charges in Laquan McDonald's death

Van Dyke avoids federal charges in Laquan McDonald's death

Federal authorities say they will not criminally charge Jason Van Dyke, the Chicago police officer convicted of murder in the 2014 shooting death of Black teenager Laquan McDonald. The U.S. Attorney’s Office in Chicago said in a news release Monday that the decision was made after consulting with the McDonald family and that the “family was in agreement not to pursue a second prosecution.” Van Dyke was convicted in 2018 of second-degree murder and aggravated battery, and was sentenced to 81 months in state prison. The former officer served less than half that sentence before he was released from prison in February.

Watch Now: Related Video

These animals in Mexico are getting interesting popsicles to beat the heat

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News