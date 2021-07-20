Schools confront more polarization with mask rules for fall

“Emotionally, she really needed to be in school,” Tuttle said, adding that her daughter will be vaccinated as soon as the shot is approved for her age group. Another daughter will turn 12 six days after starting 6th grade and will be vaccinated as soon as possible.

The vaccine has not been approved for children under 12. If it shown to be safe and effective for younger ages, vaccine manufacturers may seek emergency authorization sometime this fall or winter.

Jenny Grinager, from Templeton, California, does not like masks and got a mask exemption for her 8-year-old son because he has attention-deficit hyperactivity disorder and autism. She said her son struggles to communicate with people who wear masks because he's unable to see their facial expressions. Last year, he said he didn't have any friends in class and was lonely.

“For him, it is the relationship, the interaction that causes him to remember who somebody is," said Grinager, who also does not believe in vaccines. She notes that children are less likely to get seriously ill with COVID-19, and she has not been vaccinated.