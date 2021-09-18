Schools get the brunt of latest COVID wave in South Carolina

Teacher Nicole Walker said a ripple goes through classes at her high school each time the phone rings and a student is sent to the nurse: Does their friend have COVID-19? Will they have to quarantine? The disruptions breed fear and uncertainty in the classroom, she said.

“This is one of those times where the adults should’ve risen to the occasion and been able to do the right thing and really been able to create an environment where kids felt more safe,” Walker said. “We have failed them miserably, in my opinion."

Walker helped build grassroots teacher organization SC for Ed, which advocates for better pay and working conditions. Now the educators talk about how districts aren't providing protective equipment in classrooms and how more teachers are quitting just weeks into the school year, leaving more students crowded into classrooms.

Alison Harding noted those full classrooms and the few second graders wearing masks when she dropped off her son for his first day at Daniel Island School in Charleston last month. The 7-year-old has a neuromuscular disease, uses a wheelchair and needs devices to help him breathe.

She pulled him out of school the next day.