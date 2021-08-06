Schools reopen with masks optional in many US classrooms

At Tussahaw Elementary, more than 60% of students were wearing masks in four classrooms visited by a reporter Wednesday, though some had pulled them down. In only one room, where the teacher was also unmasked, were a majority of students without face coverings.

What parents at Tussahaw really wanted was some normalcy — an end to trying to help children at home learn virtually, or cycling between in-person school and quarantine.

“We weathered the storm, but it's a lot better being back in the classroom," Bryant Thigpen said after dropping off his son for the first day of fifth grade. He said he thinks the school system should require masks — "at least until the cases go down.”

Daniel Denny sent both his children to Tussahaw with masks but said face coverings should be up to parents.

“To each his own,” he said. “You take care of your household how you choose.”

Kimberly Vining, a parent of two middle school students, strongly approved of the policy, saying it will make things much easier for children with asthma or anxiety about wearing masks.

“I have faith in God and I'm not going to live in fear for a virus that has a 98% survival rate,” she said.