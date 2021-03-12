Schumer, Gillibrand call on NY Gov. Cuomo to resign

The woman hasn’t filed a criminal complaint, but a lawyer for the governor said Thursday that the state reported the allegation to the Albany Police Department after the woman involved declined to do so herself.

Additionally, Cuomo is facing multiple allegations of sexually suggestive remarks and behavior toward women, including female aides. One aide said he asked her if she would ever have sex with an older man. And another aide claimed the governor once kissed her without consent, and said governor’s aides publicly smeared her after she accused him of sexual harassment.

The governor on Friday vowed that he’ll still be able to govern despite a growing list of New York elected officials who say they’ve lost faith in his ability to govern.

Cuomo didn’t address the reality of an increasingly untenable position: He's seeking a fourth term next year, managing the state's pandemic response and negotiating a state budget with state lawmakers who’ve lost confidence in his leadership.

He again raised questions about the motives of women accusing him of inappropriate behavior.