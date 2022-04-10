AUGUSTA, Ga. (AP) — Scottie Scheffler wins Masters by 3 strokes for his first major championship.
The Senate has reached a bipartisan deal to provide an additional $10 billion in COVID-19 assistance. Here's what is in it and how it will be paid for.
A judge appointed by former President Donald Trump had issued a nationwide injunction against the requirement in January.
According to Cedric Saunders, who was Haskins' agent, the player was hit by a car in South Florida. Haskins was 24.
Ivanka Trump, daughter of former President Trump and among those closest to him during the insurrection, is set to testify today before the Jan. 6 committee.
House Speaker Nancy Pelosi has tested positive for COVID-19, a day after appearing unmasked at a White House event with President Joe Biden.
Police believe at least five shooters were involved in the mass shooting in downtown Sacramento last weekend and that it was gang-related violence. The Sacramento police department says there was a gunfight between at least two groups of men. Six people were killed in the bloodshed and 12 were wounded. The injured include two brothers who have been taken into custody in connection with the massacre. No one has been charged with homicide yet. At least two people remain hospitalized with gunshot wounds. Authorities credit evidence and tips provided by the public for their break in the investigation.
Things to know today: Republicans block $10B COVID aid bill; Tiger believes he can win Masters; plus, a podcast previewing upcoming TV, movie releases.
It's a crime that siphons untold billions from the economy — but many people have never heard of it.
Two of four men were acquitted Friday in a conspiracy to kidnap Michigan Gov. Gretchen Whitmer in 2020.
Things to know today: Multiple suspects in deadly Sacramento shooting; South Carolina women win NCAA hoops title; a joyful Grammys. Get caught up.
