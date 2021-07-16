 Skip to main content
SC's Sen. Lindsey Graham: I'll 'go to war' for Chick-fil-A
SC's Sen. Lindsey Graham: I'll 'go to war' for Chick-fil-A

NY lawmakers want to ban Chick-fil-A from rest stops over its LGBTQ stance

South Carolina Sen. Lindsey Graham promised Wednesday that he would “go to war for the principles Chick-fil-A stands for.”

Election 2020 Senate Graham

Sen. Lindsey Graham, R-S.C., gives his victory speech after winning re-election Tuesday, Nov. 3, 2020, in Columbia, S.C. 

The lawmaker’s hyperbole comes in response to pushback from Notre Dame students who have asked the university not to add a Chick-fil-A restaurant on campus.

In a public letter, students cited the chicken chain’s “anti-LGBTQ+ activism, reliance on animal agriculture and lack of accommodations for students with special dietary needs.”

Graham responded in a tweet by pointing to the restaurant’s “Great food. Great service. Great values.”

“God bless Chick-fil-A,” he tweeted.

Chick-fil-A is headquartered in College Park, Georgia, outside Atlanta.

