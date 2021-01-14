SEAL pleads guilty to role in hazing death of Green Beret

DeDolph pleaded guilty inside a military courtroom at a Navy base in Norfolk, Virginia. He is the third of four U.S. service members — two SEALs and two Marines — to face a court martial for the death of Melgar, a Texas native.

The case has pulled back the curtain on misconduct among some of America’s most elite service members, while offering a brief window into how some have addressed grievances outside the law.

Charging documents don’t state why the service members were in Bamako, Mali. But U.S. Special Forces have been in Africa to support and train local troops in their fight against extremists.

Adam Matthews, a SEAL who pleaded guilty for his role in Melgar's death in 2019, testified previously that two Marines felt Melgar abandoned them while driving in separate vehicles in an unsafe place. DeDolph said Wednesday that Melgar “had ditched” service members as a “prank.”

The idea of pranking Melgar in return started off as a joke, but the talk escalated throughout the night, DeDolph said.

“It was more of like a pack mentality, group decision," he said.