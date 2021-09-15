Search at Grand Canyon turns up remains of another person

“The fact that he was found was just coincidental,” she said. “We weren't necessarily looking for him, and he wasn't a person that was really on our radar.”

Walsh wasn't reported to the park as missing in 2015. His last known residence was in Ecuador. Park officials believe it's him because the day pack had prescriptions with his name on them, and a jacket found with the remains had a driver's license issued to Walsh out of Brooklyn, New York, Baird said. He was 56 years old.

The park hasn't been able to locate any immediate family but has talked with friends of Walsh, Baird said.

The Coconino County medical examiner's office is working to confirm the identity of the skeletal remains. County spokeswoman Trish Lees said that might require DNA testing.

Unintentional finds don't happen often at Grand Canyon National Park, which covers 1,904 square miles (4,931 square kilometers). The park is bigger than the state of Rhode Island.

Rangers doing scheduled training have found remains of people months and years after they were reported missing. Sometimes, rafters on the Colorado River that flows through the Grand Canyon find them.